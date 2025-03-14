Hidalgo County Authorities Searching for Wanted Suspect Martin Eden Garza

Public’s Help Needed to Locate 22-Year-Old Wanted for Drug Possession

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating Martin Eden Garza, a 22-year-old wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

Garza was last seen in Pharr, Texas, but authorities have not provided details on his current whereabouts or whether he may be considered dangerous.

How to Help

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can remain anonymous, and Crime Stoppers is offering a way for residents to assist without revealing their identities.

Contact Information

If you have seen Martin Eden Garza or have any details about his location, please call:

📞 Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477

Authorities remind the public not to approach the suspect and instead report any sightings directly to law enforcement.