Hidalgo City Council Election Results: New and Returning Faces Emerge

In a noteworthy local election, La Villa residents have chosen Rosa Perez as their new mayor, securing her position with 56.31% of the votes, indicating strong community support. Moving to Progreso, the independent school district saw a shakeup with Carmen Acosta and Yadira Flores winning their respective places on the board of trustees. Acosta ousted incumbent Alejandro “Alex” Alaniz for Place Six with 45.26% of the votes, while Flores triumphed over Olga Oviedo for Place Seven with a decisive 57%.

In the City of Hidalgo, voters decided on multiple city council positions. Jose Luis Ayala Cobarrubias Jr. unseated incumbent Gustavo Sanchez for Place One with nearly 60% of the votes. Meanwhile, Agusto Contreras successfully retained his seat for council Place Three, and Councilwoman Bertha Sosa also maintained her position for Place Five, signaling voter satisfaction with existing leadership.

The elections have stirred local interest with Hidalgo County Elections Department reporting over 22,000 votes cast among more than 434,000 registered voters. In comparison, Cameron County saw about 17,000 voters out of roughly 232,000 registered voters participate in the polls. These figures set the stage for upcoming runoff elections scheduled for May 28, with early voting from May 20 through May 24.

These election outcomes reflect significant shifts and continuities in local governance, impacting community policies and development initiatives. As these new and returning officials take office, they face the task of fulfilling campaign promises and addressing the pressing needs of their constituents.

