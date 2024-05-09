Hero’s Welcome: Community and Veterans Gather to Receive Marine Miguel Angel Maya

A Community United in Mourning and Respect

This morning, the Rio Grande Valley community came together in a poignant display of solidarity and respect as the body of 23-year-old Marine Miguel Angel Maya, who died in a routine operation in California on April 23rd, was returned to his hometown. The young Marine, nearing the completion of his service commitment, was remembered for his dedication and spirit.

Hero’s Return

Miguel’s return was marked by a hero’s welcome at the McAllen Miller International Airport. His arrival was met with deep emotions from family members, fellow Marines, and veterans who gathered to honor his service and sacrifice. The scene at the airport was one of solemn respect and communal grief as his coffin, draped in the American flag, was escorted from the tarmac.

Family Remembrances and Community Support

During this heartrending time, Miguel’s family shared their memories and grief. His aunt, Lilia Salinas, spoke to our Fox News team at Mission’s Funeral Home, Del Angel, where Miguel’s body was taken. “These have been the longest 15 days waiting for Miguel to arrive home. Finally, he’s at home,” she expressed, her voice heavy with emotion. She recounted how Miguel’s mother, Lupita Gonzalez, had spent three months with him in California before his untimely death, cherishing those last moments together.

Veteran Tributes

Further reflecting the community’s respect, members of the Rio Grande Valley Patriot Guard Riders, an organization that honors fallen veterans and first responders, were present to pay their respects. Gary Shallbetter, a member of the group, emphasized the importance of their mission: “We are here to honor any from any aspect of the military, to know that that person represented your country and because of them, we are all free.” Their presence underscored the deep gratitude and recognition for Miguel’s service.

Looking Ahead: Funeral and Final Resting Place

Miguel Angel Maya’s funeral is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with full military honors. The community and his fellow service members will have a chance to say their final goodbyes, celebrating his life and legacy.

Continued Coverage

As the Rio Grande Valley prepares to bid farewell to one of its heroes, our coverage will continue, bringing you the stories of those who knew him best and the details of his honors ceremony. Miguel Angel Maya’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, as he leaves behind a legacy of bravery and a community united in his memory.

