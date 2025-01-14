News

Heroic Rescue: Coast Guard Saves Elderly Man in Brownsville

The Coast Guard and local agencies collaborated to save a man in distress on San Martin Lake.

Publicado January 14, 2025

Elderly Man Rescued From San Martin Lake in Brownsville

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Brownsville as the Coast Guard saved a 74-year-old man at San Martin Lake near the Puerto de Los Lobos boat ramp.

Texas Parks and Wildlife assisted in the search and rescue, while Brownsville Fire and EMS provided medical care. This collaborative effort highlights the importance of swift response in emergencies.

