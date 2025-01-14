Heroic Rescue: Coast Guard Saves Elderly Man in Brownsville

Elderly Man Rescued From San Martin Lake in Brownsville
A dramatic rescue unfolded in Brownsville as the Coast Guard saved a 74-year-old man at San Martin Lake near the Puerto de Los Lobos boat ramp.
Texas Parks and Wildlife assisted in the search and rescue, while Brownsville Fire and EMS provided medical care. This collaborative effort highlights the importance of swift response in emergencies.
