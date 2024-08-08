Helping First-Time Students Succeed: Tips from Licensed Therapist

Heading back to school can be an exciting yet nerve-wracking time for students, especially those attending school for the very first time. Licensed therapist Jodi Barnes, dean with Children’s Health Care of Atlanta’s Strong for Life program, offers valuable advice on how parents can support their children through this significant transition.

The Emotional Transition

From the carefree days of summer to the structured environment of the classroom, the transition can be tough for any child. For first-time students, the newness and unfamiliarity of school can be particularly daunting.

“When a child’s going to school for the first time, it can be really hard for everyone,” says Jodi Barnes.

Tackling the Unknowns

To help children succeed, Barnes suggests addressing the unknowns head-on. One effective strategy is to equip children with essential social skills before they start school.

“Having other kids come over, or setting up playdates where they can just interact and play, helps them practice those skills of talking to each other,” Barnes advises.

Naming Feelings

Barnes also emphasizes the importance of helping children identify and express their emotions. Often, young children may struggle to articulate their feelings, leading to frustration or anxiety.

“Practice naming feelings since children often don’t have the words to describe their emotions,” she says. Teaching children to ask for help is another crucial skill, particularly with new and unfamiliar figures like teachers.

Coping Skills for Different Emotions

To manage various emotions, Barnes recommends teaching children coping skills. Techniques such as closing their eyes, counting to ten, and taking slow, deep breaths can significantly help in calming both the mind and body.

“Using their senses to bring them back and ground them in the present moment can really calm the body and the mind,” she explains.

The Importance of Sleep and Reduced Screen Time

Prioritizing good quality sleep is vital for children’s overall well-being and school performance. Barnes advises reducing after-school screen time to make room for healthy activities like physical exercise and social interactions.

“Empower them to start taking control and doing things that make themselves feel better,” she adds.

Encouraging Independence and Confidence

By fostering independence and confidence, parents can help their children feel more prepared and secure as they start school. Creating a supportive and understanding environment at home is key to helping children navigate their emotions and challenges.

Conclusion

The transition to school is a significant milestone in a child’s life, filled with mixed emotions for both children and parents. By following the expert advice of Jodi Barnes, parents can play a crucial role in helping their first-time students succeed and thrive in their new school environment.

Additional Information

For more tips and resources on supporting first-time students, visit Children’s Health Care of Atlanta and Strong for Life.

Phone Numbers

For further assistance, contact Children’s Health Care of Atlanta at 404-785-KIDS.