Heatstroke Tragedy: Family Warns of Dangers After Losing Infant in Hot Car

Family Speaks Out After Losing Baby to Heatstroke in Hot Car Tragedy

In a tragic incident that highlights the dangers of leaving children in hot vehicles, the Terry family is speaking out about their devastating loss. Their six-month-old baby, Mika Michelle Terry, died in June 2005 after being accidentally left in a hot car for nearly four hours.

Details of the Incident

The heartbreaking event occurred when Mika’s father, who was responsible for dropping her off at daycare, became distracted due to changes in his daily routine, stress, and a road closure. With Mika asleep in the backseat, he proceeded to his destination without passing the daycare as planned. “All the while on the phone with a potential new job, a full-time job because he had lost his job,” explained a family member. He parked in front of the church and went inside to start his day.

Realization and Aftermath

It wasn’t until four hours later that Mika’s father realized he had forgotten to take his daughter to daycare. He immediately rushed to her, but it was already too late. According to the president of Kids and Car Safety, a closed vehicle’s temperature can increase by ten degrees every ten minutes, causing heatstroke and potentially leading to death.

Safety Precautions

The Terry family and safety experts stress the importance of preventive measures to avoid such tragedies. Approximately 25% of hot car deaths involve children getting into vehicles on their own. Safety experts recommend the following precautions:

Lock all cars, even if they are parked in the driveway or garage.

Place valuable items, such as a purse or phone, in the backseat to prompt a second look.

Understand that small children cannot regulate their body temperatures as effectively as adults because they do not sweat as much.

Public Awareness and Education

All it takes is 5 to 10 minutes for a hot car to turn lethal to a child. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to educate themselves about hot car safety tips. For more information, visit Kids and Car Safety.

As the Terry family continues to mourn the loss of Mika, they hope their story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of vigilance and safety measures to prevent similar tragedies. By raising awareness, they aim to protect other families from experiencing such heartbreak.