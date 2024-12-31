Heartbreaking Start to the New Year: Alton Family Loses Home to Blaze

A tragic turn of events marked the start of the new year for a family of six in Alton, after a fire destroyed their home on Saint George Street.

Family and Pets Evacuated Safely

The fire, which broke out at around 7 p.m. yesterday evening, led to a swift evacuation of the family and their pets. “Six people were evacuated without injuries, along with several dogs rescued from a trailer next to the residence,” informed Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez.

Investigation Underway

The Hidalgo county fire marshal’s office has taken over the investigation to determine the cause of the fire. As the family grapples with their loss, the community surrounding Saint George Street is reminded of the unpredictable nature of such disasters and the importance of safety measures.