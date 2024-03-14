Have You Seen Them? Brownsville Authorities Search for Robbery Duo

The Brownsville Police Department is on the lookout for two individuals, Fernando Garcia and Ana Luisa Escalante, who are wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at Gordon’s Bait and Tackle. The duo is now the subject of a city-wide search as authorities seek to bring them to justice.

The incident in question has left the community on edge, as the popular local business fell victim to what appears to be a calculated theft. Details of the robbery have not been fully disclosed, but the involvement of Garcia and Escalante has been confirmed by surveillance footage and subsequent investigations.

Brownsville PD is urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Garcia and Escalante to come forward. The Brownsville Crime Stoppers Office has set up a hotline at 956-546-8477 for tips that could lead to their apprehension. The police department has emphasized the importance of community assistance in solving this case, ensuring that those who provide information can remain anonymous if they choose.

The search for the suspects has intensified as the community rallies to support the affected business. Gordon’s Bait and Tackle, known for its contributions to the local fishing community, has received an outpouring of sympathy and solidarity in the wake of the robbery.

As the investigation continues, Brownsville PD is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to locate Garcia and Escalante. The department has expressed confidence that with the public’s help, they will be able to apprehend the suspects and hold them accountable for their actions.