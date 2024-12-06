Harlingen Police Pursue Leads in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case

Fresh details have emerged in the ongoing investigation of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Harlingen that claimed the life of a teenager last week.

Identification of Suspect Vehicle

The Harlingen Police Department has released the make and model of the vehicle involved in the fatal accident. The vehicle is described as a white over gold Ford F-150, possibly manufactured between 1997 and 2003. The truck was reportedly seen fleeing the scene of the accident.

Victim Identified

The victim of the tragic incident has been identified as 19-year-old Richard Andrew Parmer. His body was discovered near the 2900 block of Expressway 77, a frontage road in Harlingen.

Public Call for Information

The Harlingen Police are urging anyone with information related to the accident to get in touch with the Harlingen Crime Stoppers hotline at 956 425-8477. The information could potentially aid in the apprehension of the hit-and-run driver, bringing justice to the grieving family of the deceased teenager.