Harlingen Police Investigate Two Deaths in Two Days as Bodies Found in Canal and Underpass

Body Found in Canal Near Veterans Clinic

Harlingen police are investigating the death of a man found in a canal early Tuesday morning behind the city’s veterans clinic. Officials confirm the individual has been identified, but his name has not yet been released to the public.

Second Body Found Near Overpass

This marks the second consecutive day that police have discovered a deceased person in the city. On Monday, authorities found a man dead beneath the overpass near Tyler Avenue and Frontage Road.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not yet released any details on the cause of death in either case. The Harlingen Police Department continues to investigate and urges anyone with information to come forward.

For updates, visit:

Harlingen Police Department: https://www.myharlingen.us/page/police.home

https://www.myharlingen.us/page/police.home Cameron County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/sheriffs-department

If you have any information, contact Harlingen PD at 📞 (956) 216-5400.