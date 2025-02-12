Harlingen Motorcycle Crash: Collision with Pickup Truck Under Investigation

Accident Reported Near Seventh Street and Austin Avenue

A motorcycle accident in Harlingen has prompted an ongoing investigation after a collision with a white pickup truck near the intersection of Seventh Street and Austin Avenue.

Authorities Investigating the Cause

Details remain limited at this time, and police have not yet released further information regarding the condition of those involved or potential causes of the crash.

Stay Updated

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the investigation unfolds.

For the latest developments, stay tuned to Fox News programming and visit:

Harlingen Police Department: https://www.myharlingen.us/page/police

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact Harlingen PD at 956-555-1212.