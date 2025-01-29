Gunfire Exchange at US-Mexico Border Under Investigation as Authorities Respond in Starr County

State and federal authorities are actively investigating a gunfire exchange that took place yesterday afternoon along the US-Mexico border near Fronton Island in Starr County, Texas. The incident, which involved suspected cartel members firing at Border Patrol agents from the Mexican side, prompted an immediate response from law enforcement on both sides of the border.

Border Patrol Responds to Gunfire from Cartel Members

According to Border Patrol officials, the confrontation began when suspected cartel members opened fire at agents from across the Rio Grande River. Border Patrol agents, who were stationed in the area, quickly returned fire and took cover as the heavily armed individuals moved toward the island that sits between the US and Mexican borders.

Christina Smallwood, a Border Patrol spokesperson, explained the intensity of the situation, stating, “We had a lot of additional support out there. We work in very close collaboration with our local, state, and federal partners. We made sure to saturate the area with additional coverage.” The exchange lasted for several hours, and the area remained active for at least ten hours as law enforcement monitored the situation.

DPS Drones Capture Cartel Movement Across the Border

Adding to the complexity of the incident, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) deployed drones to capture footage of the armed men crossing into the US. The drones showed the suspects seeking refuge on the island after reportedly being pursued by the Mexican military. This footage has been pivotal in helping authorities track the movements of the individuals involved and assess the nature of the threat.

Mexican President Orders Investigation

In a separate development, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has ordered the country’s attorney general to investigate the incident. According to reports, Sheinbaum has emphasized the importance of determining who fired the shots that initiated the exchange and distinguishing this incident from ongoing issues related to migrant movements in the region. “There are things that need to be investigated—who fired the shots? The movement of the migrants is a totally different matter,” said Sheinbaum.

The Mexican government’s involvement is critical, as it highlights the international dimensions of border security and the need for cooperation between US and Mexican authorities to address cross-border threats. Both countries are keen to resolve this matter, which could have broader implications for border security strategies.

Ongoing Investigation and Monitoring

Authorities on both sides of the border continue to monitor the situation closely. Border Patrol officials have reiterated that the exchange of gunfire is being treated as a serious security threat, especially given the involvement of suspected cartel members. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our agents and the integrity of the US border. This is just one example of the ongoing challenges we face with transnational threats,” Smallwood added.

The investigation into the events of yesterday afternoon is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information to fully understand the sequence of events and the motives behind the gunfire. Border security in Starr County, as well as along other parts of the US-Mexico border, will remain a top priority as law enforcement agencies continue to safeguard against criminal activities, including cartel operations and illegal immigration.

A Continued Focus on Border Security

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges of securing the US-Mexico border, particularly in regions like Starr County, which have been frequently targeted by transnational criminal organizations. As authorities work to address the immediate concerns raised by this gunfire exchange, there is also an increased focus on preventing similar threats in the future.

With the collaboration between Border Patrol, DPS, and local law enforcement, authorities hope to maintain a heightened state of readiness and prevent further escalations along the border. This situation is a reminder of the complex and often dangerous environment in which law enforcement operates along the southern border of the United States.

Contact Information

For more updates on border security and ongoing investigations, contact U.S. Customs and Border Protection at 956-784-6000 or visit www.cbp.gov.

For information on DPS operations and drone surveillance, visit the Texas Department of Public Safety website at www.dps.texas.gov.