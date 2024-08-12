Give Back with a Gift of Life: VA Hosts Blood Drives in McAllen and Harlingen

VA Organizes Blood Drives in McAllen and Harlingen to Boost Local Blood Supplies

In an effort to support local health needs, the VA is hosting two upcoming blood drive events in the Rio Grande Valley, calling on residents to contribute to this vital cause.

McAllen VA Clinic Blood Drive

The first blood drive will be held on Friday, August 16th, from 9 AM to 1 PM at the McAllen VA Clinic, located at 901 East Hackberry Avenue. This event marks an important opportunity for community members to help replenish local blood banks, which are crucial for medical treatments and emergencies.

Harlingen VA Clinic Blood Drive

Following the McAllen event, the VA will host another session in Harlingen on Monday, August 20th, from 9 AM to noon. The location for this event is at 2106 Treasure Hills Boulevard, where donors can continue the momentum of giving and support their community’s health needs.

How to Participate

Those interested in donating blood at either event are required to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made by visiting the Vitalant donation portal at https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa. This process ensures a smooth flow on the day of the drive and helps manage donor slots effectively.

The Importance of Blood Donation

Blood donations are a critical component of healthcare, used in a wide range of medical situations from emergency responses to planned surgeries. By donating blood, individuals can make a direct impact on the lives of patients in need, embodying a profound act of community service.

Join the Effort

The VA encourages all eligible and interested individuals to consider becoming blood donors. Every pint of blood can save up to three lives, making each donation incredibly impactful. The upcoming blood drives in McAllen and Harlingen offer a perfect opportunity to give back to the community in a meaningful way.

