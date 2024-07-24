Gas Line Break Near Elementary School Forces Donna Evacuations

Donna Residents Return Home After High-Pressure Gas Line Rupture

Donna residents evacuated due to a high-pressure gas line break are now back home. The city’s fire chief, David Simmons, provided an update to Fox News, detailing the emergency response and subsequent actions taken to ensure public safety.

Incident Details

The gas line rupture occurred this afternoon in front of Maria Alicia P Munoz Elementary School. Authorities received the call about the break around 4 PM, prompting an immediate evacuation of nearby residents. “Gas line and the utility pole vault. The gas line did rupture. It was a high-pressure line,” said Donna Fire Chief David Simmons.

Emergency Response

In response to the rupture, authorities closed off the intersection of FM 483 and Mile 12 1/2 Road as Texas Gas crews worked diligently to shut down the leak. Chief Simmons assured the community that a fire engine would remain on standby as crews continue below-ground work to fully secure the area.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” Simmons emphasized. “We took swift action to evacuate the area and bring in the necessary resources to manage the situation.”

Community Impact

The evacuation affected numerous families living near the rupture site. Residents were temporarily displaced but have now been allowed to return to their homes as the immediate danger has passed. Texas Gas crews will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that all safety protocols are followed during the repair process.

Local schools and businesses were also impacted by the evacuation. Maria Alicia P Munoz Elementary School, located near the rupture site, was a focal point for the emergency response. The school will remain closed until it is deemed safe for students and staff to return.

Ongoing Safety Measures

As Texas Gas crews continue their work, the Donna Fire Department will maintain a heightened state of readiness to respond to any further developments. Chief Simmons advised residents to stay informed through local news updates and to report any unusual gas odors or signs of a leak immediately.