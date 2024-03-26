Fugitive Captured: Ruben Garcia Arrested in Brownsville for Sexual Assault

In a significant development, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of fugitive Ruben Garcia. The 61-year-old was apprehended on Friday at a restaurant in Brownsville and had been on the run since October.

Garcia was wanted for the sexual assault of an 18-year-old that took place back in August. After months of searching, county investigators finally located and arrested him. He is currently being held at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, awaiting further legal proceedings.

The arrest brings hope for justice to the young victim and their family. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents by apprehending individuals who pose a threat to the community.