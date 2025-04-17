Free Produce Giveaway in San Juan Set for Tomorrow Morning

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley to Host Pop-Up Event for Local Families

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will host a free produce pop-up event in San Juan tomorrow to help address food insecurity across the region.

The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the San Juan Advancement Center or while supplies last.

What You Need to Know

Location: San Juan Advancement Center

San Juan Advancement Center Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Limit: Two families per vehicle

Two families per vehicle Reminder: Trunks must be cleared to allow for food loading

The event is open to all Rio Grande Valley residents, and organizers encourage attendees to arrive early to secure a spot in line.

📞 For more information, visit https://www.foodbankrgv.com.