Free Food Distribution in Santa Rosa Tomorrow Morning

Residents Encouraged to Arrive Early for Limited-Supply Event

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be in Santa Rosa tomorrow, offering a free food distribution event to support local families in need.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or while supplies last.

What You Need to Know

Location: Santa Rosa

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Requirements:

Must be a Santa Rosa resident

Bring an ID or utility bill as proof of residence

as Only one distribution per household

Organizers are encouraging attendees to arrive early, as food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is part of the Food Bank’s ongoing efforts to fight hunger and provide assistance to communities across the Rio Grande Valley.