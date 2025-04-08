Surveillance footage captures deadly shooting; suspect charged with first-degree murder as investigation continues.
Free Food Distribution in Santa Rosa Tomorrow Morning
Food Bank RGV to provide one distribution per family; proof of residency required.
Residents Encouraged to Arrive Early for Limited-Supply Event
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be in Santa Rosa tomorrow, offering a free food distribution event to support local families in need.
The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or while supplies last.
What You Need to Know
Location: Santa Rosa
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Requirements:
- Must be a Santa Rosa resident
- Bring an ID or utility bill as proof of residence
- Only one distribution per household
Organizers are encouraging attendees to arrive early, as food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is part of the Food Bank’s ongoing efforts to fight hunger and provide assistance to communities across the Rio Grande Valley.
McAllen Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect Jose Maria Mendoza
Mendoza accused of stealing cash at gunpoint during home invasion; public urged to report any sightings.
Legal Experts Debunk Viral Rumors on Permanent Residency Entry Ban
Immigration attorneys confirm social media claims about April 25 restrictions are false; urge residents to rely on verified legal guidance.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
Brownsville Firefighters Investigate Smoke Incident at Tesla Dealership
Smoldering battery found inside service center; officials probing possible link to recent flooding.
13-Year-Old Arrested in Elsa for School Shooting Threat
Teen charged with making a terrorist threat after text targeting IDEA Public School sparks community concern.
Donna Man Arrested for Gang Activity and Drug Trafficking in Multi-Agency Operation
Carlos Rodriguez faces drug manufacturing and distribution charges following joint Alamo and Donna police investigation.
Mission PD to Host Crime Victims’ Rights Awareness Walk on April 10
Event honors survivors and raises awareness about victims’ rights; first 100 attendees receive free T-shirt.
City of Mercedes Resumes Mosquito Spraying Following Recent Flooding
Morning and evening operations underway; residents urged to check online for updated spray schedules and locations.
TxDOT Reminds Drivers to Check Road Conditions After Valley Flooding
Officials urge use of DriveTexas.org and hotline ahead of hurricane season beginning June 1.
Brownsville PD Announces 21st Annual Golf Tournament to Support Community Programs
Event set for May 24; sponsorships and registration now open to support local outreach initiatives.
Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery at Alton Hardware Store
Kyle Fernandez allegedly used threatening note and claimed he had a gun during mid-day heist at Los Pinos Hardware; cash recovered, case under investigation.
San Benito Police Search for Porch Pirate Caught on Camera
Suspect seen loading stolen package into white Toyota Camry; police seek public’s help in identification.
McAllen Warns Residents of Post-Storm Scams Following Severe Flooding
City urges residents to avoid unverified contractors and report fraud attempts after recent storm damage.
Edinburg Family Devastated by Flooding Struggles to Rebuild Home
Silva family of six lost everything after floodwaters filled their home; residents await county assistance for drainage.
San Benito Offers Free Cleanup Services for Residents Affected by Flooding
Public Works Department providing drop-off sites and assistance for disposal of flood-damaged items through the week.
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Woman Fatally Shot at Alamo Bar; Suspect Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez Confesses
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
