Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Free Food Distribution in Santa Rosa Tomorrow Morning

Food Bank RGV to provide one distribution per family; proof of residency required.

By Andrea Lopez
Published April 08 2025

Residents Encouraged to Arrive Early for Limited-Supply Event

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be in Santa Rosa tomorrow, offering a free food distribution event to support local families in need.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or while supplies last.

What You Need to Know

Location: Santa Rosa
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Requirements:

  • Must be a Santa Rosa resident
  • Bring an ID or utility bill as proof of residence
  • Only one distribution per household

Organizers are encouraging attendees to arrive early, as food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is part of the Food Bank’s ongoing efforts to fight hunger and provide assistance to communities across the Rio Grande Valley.

