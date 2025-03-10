NOW
Four-Vehicle Crash in Weslaco Under Investigation

Authorities report no serious injuries after multi-car accident near Texas Boulevard and Mile 10.

Published March 10, 2025

Authorities Respond to Multi-Car Collision

A four-vehicle accident occurred last night in Weslaco, prompting a police response near the intersection of Texas Boulevard and Mile 10.

According to law enforcement officials, while the crash involved multiple vehicles, no serious injuries were reported.

Cause of the Crash Still Unknown

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the accident. An investigation is ongoing, and updates are expected as officials gather more details.

Traffic Safety Reminders

Drivers are urged to:

  • Stay alert and avoid distracted driving.
  • Follow speed limits and traffic signals.
  • Maintain a safe distance between vehicles.
