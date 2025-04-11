Four Arrested in Stolen Car Case Tied to Alamo Planet Fitness; Fifth Suspect Sought

Suspects Fled After Traffic Stop; Authorities Continue Search for Final Individual

Four men have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle reported at the Planet Fitness in Alamo, following a high-speed chase that ended in Mercedes.

According to authorities, the suspects—Juan Carlos Marroquin, Juan Eduardo Espinosa, Jose Ramon Olivares, and Romeo Garza—were arraigned on multiple charges, including organized crime and drug possession.

Foot Chase Follows Traffic Stop

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop that led to all four men fleeing the vehicle on foot. Three were quickly apprehended; the fourth was arrested shortly after.

Authorities say a fifth suspect remains at large.

📞 Anyone with information is asked to contact Alamo Crime Stoppers at (956) 702-8477.

Tips can remain anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.