Former Rio Grande Valley Officer Sentenced to 41 Months in Federal Prison

A former Rio Grande Valley law enforcement officer is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.

Michael Gallego-Martinez, 45, was sentenced to 41 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, after authorities discovered drugs, cash, and a firearm in his possession during a routine traffic stop.

Traffic Stop Leads to Federal Charges

Gallego-Martinez’s legal troubles began when he was pulled over in 2023. During the stop, law enforcement officers discovered:

A revolver

25 grams of cocaine

A bottle of Xanax pills

$25,000 in cash

Following the discovery, Gallego-Martinez was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, a federal offense that carries significant penalties. He later pled guilty in June 2023.

Legal Consequences and Sentencing

The sentencing underscores the seriousness of firearm and drug-related offenses, particularly for individuals who have previously served in law enforcement. Prosecutors emphasized that the presence of drugs and a firearm posed a potential danger to the community.

In addition to his 41-month prison term, Gallego-Martinez will be subject to three years of supervised release, during which he must comply with federal regulations and avoid further criminal activity.

