Flood Alerts in McAllen: Turn Around, Don’t Drown, Officials Warn

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in McAllen: Officials Urge Caution

The city of McAllen is experiencing significant flooding due to heavy rain, with more rainfall expected tomorrow. As a result, officials are reminding drivers to exercise caution when navigating the roadways.

Flooding in Various Areas

Today’s rain has led to flooding in multiple areas across McAllen, causing hazardous driving conditions. McAllen Acting Fire Chief Cesar Cadena emphasized the importance of avoiding flooded roads. “The water on the road, you know, turn around and don’t drown. It’s better to find an alternative route than to go through standing water on a roadway,” Cadena advised.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Officials are urging drivers to remain vigilant and follow these safety tips:

Avoid Flooded Roads : Do not attempt to drive through standing water. Turn around and find an alternative route.

: Do not attempt to drive through standing water. Turn around and find an alternative route. Check Road Conditions: Visit drytexas.org to get the latest updates on road conditions if you are planning to drive.

Community Resources

The city provides resources to help residents stay informed about current road conditions and weather updates. Checking these resources before heading out can prevent accidents and ensure safety during severe weather.

Continued Rainfall Expected

With more rain expected tomorrow, it is crucial for the community to stay alert and take necessary precautions. Drivers should be prepared for possible delays and hazardous conditions on the roads.

For more information on weather updates and safety tips, stay connected with local news sources and city announcements.