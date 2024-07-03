Fireworks Safety Tips for a Safe 4th of July: Pharr Fire Officials Urge Caution

As the 4th of July approaches, many residents in the Valley are gearing up to celebrate with dazzling fireworks displays. However, fire officials are reminding the public that while fireworks can be a source of joy and entertainment, they can also pose significant dangers if not handled properly.

In Pharr, a city that bans the use of fireworks within its limits, fire officials are particularly vigilant. They are urging residents to exercise caution and follow safety protocols to prevent accidents and fires.

Understanding the Risks

Fireworks, including seemingly harmless sparklers, can reach temperatures of up to 2000°F, posing serious burn risks. Rick Dominguez, a Pharr Fire Investigator, emphasizes the importance of having safety measures in place.

“It’s safe to have a water hose right next to you,” Dominguez advises. “Don’t be throwing it into the trash can, because we have seen a lot of fires where people get their trash, fireworks, and they throw it into the trash can. And at 2:00 in the morning, they’re calling us because their trash cans are on fire. So nothing goes inside the trash can.”

To further reduce the risk of fires, fire officials recommend placing used fireworks in a bucket of water before disposing of them the next day. This simple step can prevent smoldering fireworks from igniting and causing unexpected fires.

Safety First for Families

While fireworks can be entertaining for children, it is crucial that they are never allowed to handle them without adult supervision. Longtime fireworks vendor Martha Guerrero stresses the importance of educating both parents and children on proper safety practices.

“I always tell the parents and I even tell the children how to be, you know, take safety first,” says Guerrero. “Tell the parents that are some of them that don’t hold them on their hand. Anything that I can think of, I will always tell them.”

Legal Consequences

In addition to the potential for personal injury and property damage, improper use of fireworks can also lead to legal repercussions. Authorities warn that those caught violating firework bans or engaging in unsafe practices may face fines or even jail time.

By adhering to these safety guidelines and respecting local regulations, residents can enjoy a festive and safe 4th of July. Fire officials hope that these precautions will help prevent accidents and ensure a happy holiday for all.

