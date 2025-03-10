Firefighters Contain Downtown Weslaco Structure Fire, Investigation Underway

Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Weslaco

A structure fire in downtown Weslaco prompted a swift response from firefighters this afternoon at approximately 4:50 PM. Crews arrived at 311 South Missouri Avenue following reports of smoke coming from the roof of a building.

Firefighters Prevent Further Spread

According to officials, firefighters quickly located the fire in the attic and launched an aggressive attack to extinguish the flames.

“A fire was quickly located in the attic of one of the buildings. Fire crews launched an aggressive attack and were able to extinguish the fire,” the Weslaco Fire Department stated.

Mutual Aid from Mercedes Fire Department

As a precaution, Fire Chief Lopez called in mutual aid from the Mercedes Fire Department in case the fire spread further. Fortunately, responders contained the fire before it could escalate.

No Injuries, Investigation Ongoing

Chief Lopez confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with officials working to determine what sparked the blaze.