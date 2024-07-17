Fire Security at McAllen International Airport: A Behind-the-Scenes Look

Ensuring Safety: McAllen Fire Department’s Role in Airport Security

Fire security at ports of entry, especially airports, is a top priority for authorities. The McAllen Fire Department plays a crucial role in maintaining safety and security at McAllen International Airport, one of the main airports in the region. In this special report, we rode along with the McAllen Fire Department to witness their daily operations and understand the importance of their work.

The Importance of Fire Security at Airports

Airports are among the most highly secured places in the country, and fire crews are integral to these security measures. According to McAllen firefighter Roberto Rojas, the presence of fire units at the airport is so vital that if they leave the premises, the airport is shut down, resulting in significant fines. “If the airport doesn’t have fire protection, then the planes can’t land,” says Rojas.

Specialized Equipment and Operations

During our ride-along, we experienced firsthand the operations of an airplane fire prevention vehicle called Cocos. These vehicles differ from traditional fire engines primarily in their water tank capacity. Each vehicle carries 1,500 gallons of water and 600 gallons of foam, essential for dealing with the large amounts of fuel carried by commercial airplanes.

McAllen International Airport is equipped with three of these specialized engines, with two always in service and one kept as a backup. This ensures that the airport is continuously protected and prepared for any fire-related emergencies.

Reassuring the Community

The fire crew at McAllen International Airport is dedicated to ensuring that the community feels safe and protected. The airport spans approximately 138,000 square feet and welcomes nearly 2.4 million visitors annually. The presence of a vigilant and well-equipped fire department is a key factor in maintaining the airport’s safety and security.

Authorities are also urging the community to follow airport security rules, especially during the busy vacation season, to help maintain a safe environment for all travelers.

