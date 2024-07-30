Fire Near Cotton Gin in Sebastian Extinguished by Willacy County Crews

In Willacy County, fire crews successfully extinguished a fire near a cotton gin in Sebastian. The incident occurred at the Willacy County Co-op on FM 506 and Alamo Road around two in the afternoon. Authorities provided insights into what might have caused the fire.

Incident Details

Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar stated, “It was believed that a propane tank had exploded. There were several workers, but I’m happy to report that no one was injured.”

Response and Investigation

Fire crews from Raymondville, Lyford, and Sebastian promptly responded to the scene, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the county’s Constable Precinct Four office. The swift response helped prevent the fire from spreading and causing further damage.

Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the propane tank explosion. Officials will continue to gather information and evidence to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.