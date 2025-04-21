Fire Destroys U.S. Coast Guard Building on South Padre Island

Officials Confirm No Injuries Following Morning Blaze Linked to Generator Malfunction

South Padre Island fire crews responded early this morning to a blaze that engulfed a U.S. Coast Guard building, completely consuming the structure.

The fire, which broke out at a Coast Guard facility located along the island’s shoreline, is believed to have been caused by a generator malfunction, according to initial reports.

Entire Structure Lost, But No Injuries Reported

Emergency responders arrived quickly but were unable to save the building, which was entirely destroyed by the flames.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Officials said personnel were able to evacuate safely.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. Additional updates will be released as more information becomes available.

📞 Anyone with information or relevant footage is encouraged to contact local emergency management or the South Padre Island Fire Department.