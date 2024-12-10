Final Day of Early Voting in Two Valley Cities Approaches

Tomorrow marks a significant day in Valley’s political landscape as it is the last day for early voting in two bustling Valley cities, Weslaco and Harlingen.

Weslaco and Harlingen Early Voting Details

Residents of Weslaco will vote to elect a Commissioner At-Large. Simultaneously, Harlingen residents will make their choices for commissioners for places three, four, and five. Voting is open until 7:00 PM, providing ample time for voters to make their voices heard.

Countdown to Election Day

The official Election Day is fast approaching, scheduled for Saturday, December 14th. It is anticipated to be a day of high voter turnout as residents exercise their democratic rights.

Polling Locations Information

Interested voters who are looking to find their nearest polling locations can do so by visiting the Hidalgo and Cameron County Elections Department websites. These sites provide comprehensive details of polling stations, ensuring residents have all the information they need to cast their votes.