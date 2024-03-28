Fentanyl Seizure at Brownsville Port of Entry Highlights CBP’s Vigilance

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have announced a significant drug seizure at the Brownsville Port of Entry, resulting in the arrest of two individuals from Houston. CBP officers discovered approximately $448,000 worth of fentanyl over the weekend.

The seizure occurred after CBP officers decided to subject a vehicle to additional screening and referred it to the secondary inspection area. Using a non-intrusive inspection system, officers were able to uncover the hidden fentanyl.

The individuals arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt are a 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both from Houston. Homeland Security investigators are leading the investigation into the incident.

This seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of CBP to intercept illegal drugs and prevent them from entering the country. The agency remains vigilant in its mission to protect the nation’s borders and ensure the safety of its citizens.