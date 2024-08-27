Federal Judge Halts Biden Administration’s Immigration Policy “Parole in Place” After Lawsuit

Texas Judge Blocks Biden’s ‘Parole in Place’ Policy Amid Legal Battle

Texas – A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that blocks the Biden administration’s Parole in Place policy, just one week after the program began accepting applications. The decision follows a lawsuit filed by 16 Republican-led states, including Texas, which claim the policy incentivizes illegal immigration by offering benefits to undocumented family members of U.S. citizens.

The Keeping Families Together Program

The Parole in Place policy, also known as the Keeping Families Together program, aims to provide a legal pathway for undocumented spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens to remain in the country without fear of deportation. Those eligible for the program can apply for work permits, green cards, and eventually, a path to citizenship.

The program was designed to help families stay together while allowing undocumented individuals to integrate into the workforce legally. However, opponents of the policy argue that it rewards illegal immigration and creates loopholes for non-citizens to obtain legal status.

Legal Challenge from Republican-Led States

The lawsuit, spearheaded by Texas and 15 other Republican-led states, argues that the policy violates existing immigration laws and encourages more undocumented immigration. The plaintiffs claim that offering work permits and legal residency options to undocumented individuals undermines the rule of law.

“The policy sends the wrong message by incentivizing illegal immigration and creating legal shortcuts,” said a representative from the Texas Attorney General’s office. The states involved in the lawsuit are seeking to permanently block the program.

Federal Judge’s Ruling

The federal judge’s decision to temporarily halt the program puts a pause on the Biden administration’s plans to streamline legal processes for undocumented family members of U.S. citizens. While the ruling is in effect, individuals eligible for the Parole in Place program will still have 14 days to submit their applications, though this window may be extended depending on further legal developments.

What’s Next for the Program?

The Biden administration is expected to appeal the ruling, arguing that the program provides essential protections for families and helps prevent the separation of U.S. citizens from their loved ones. However, the legal battle is likely to be a lengthy one, with significant implications for immigration policy nationwide.

For now, those who are eligible are encouraged to seek legal advice and consider filing applications within the 14-day window or await further instructions depending on the outcome of the ongoing litigation.

For more information on the Parole in Place policy, visit the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.