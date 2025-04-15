Now

Father and Son Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Near Edinburg

DPS says drunk driver caused chain-reaction crash on Highway 281; 4-year-old and his father died at the scene.

By Andrea Lopez
Published April 15 2025

Drunk Driving Suspected in Four-Vehicle Collision That Claimed Two Lives

A father and son were killed early this morning in a wrong-way crash near north Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Mark Anthony Alvarez and his 4-year-old son, John Andrew Escamilla.

The crash occurred on Highway 281, just south of FM 1017, and involved four vehicles.

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Deadly Chain Reaction

Authorities say a Chevy Malibu was traveling in the wrong direction when it triggered a chain-reaction crash that ultimately killed Alvarez and Escamilla, who were struck by a white Freightliner truck.

A mother and her child in another vehicle were also injured and remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Alcohol Believed to Be a Factor

DPS troopers discovered several beer cans inside the Chevy Malibu. The driver of that vehicle is hospitalized in critical condition, and authorities suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.

Bloodwork results are pending, and formal charges are expected once the investigation concludes.

📞 For tips or updates, contact DPS or local law enforcement.

