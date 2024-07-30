Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash West of Edinburg Claims One Life

Deadly Head-On Collision Near Edinburg Under Investigation by DPS

A tragic two-vehicle crash west of Edinburg is currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The deadly collision occurred around 5:45 PM when a maroon Ford F-150 collided head-on with a red Toyota FJ Cruiser on D Pad Road, north of Mile 17.5 Road.

Details of the Crash

According to officials, the Ford F-150 burst into flames following the collision, with the male driver pinned inside the vehicle. Authorities confirmed that the victim died at the scene and was burned beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, the female driver of the Toyota FJ Cruiser was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) in Edinburg with non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition is currently stable, and she is expected to recover.

Ongoing Investigation

DPS continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine its cause. The area around D Pad Road and Mile 17.5 Road remains closed as authorities conduct a thorough investigation.