Fatal Rollover in Edinburg: Edcouch Man Dies After High-Speed Crash

DPS Reports Driver Was Not Wearing a Seatbelt

A 49-year-old Edcouch man has died following a rollover crash in North Edinburg on Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the driver, Michael Alaniz, was speeding northbound on Jesus Flores Road in a Ford F-150 when he lost control, veered off the road into a ditch, and rolled over multiple times.

DPS officials confirmed that Alaniz was not wearing a seatbelt, which may have contributed to the severity of his injuries.

Emergency Response & Fatal Outcome

Alaniz was airlifted from the scene to receive medical attention but later succumbed to his injuries.

DPS Urges Safe Driving Practices

Authorities remind drivers to always wear seatbelts and obey speed limits to prevent similar tragedies.

For traffic safety tips and crash reports, visit:

San Benito Hit-and-Run: Authorities Search for Suspect’s Ford Truck

Bicyclist Killed in Collision; Driver Fled the Scene

A fatal hit-and-run in San Benito has prompted a DPS investigation as authorities work to locate the suspect’s vehicle.

The accident occurred Sunday on FM 1846 near County Road 578, where a bicyclist was struck and killed. The driver fled the scene, leaving investigators searching for answers.

Suspect Vehicle Description

DPS officials believe the suspect is driving a Ford truck, possibly an F-250 or larger, model years 2023 to 2025. The truck likely has:

Chrome trimming

Front right-side damage

How to Report Information

If you have any details regarding this vehicle or the driver, please contact DPS investigators at: