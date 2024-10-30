Fatal Pharr Expressway Crash: Hector Loera Gonzalez Identified as Victim

In a tragic turn of events, a 28-year-old man from the Donna area lost his life in a single-vehicle accident on the Pharr expressway. The victim has been identified as Hector Loera Gonzalez.

Details of the Crash

The fatal incident occurred in the early morning hours of October 27, around 5:30 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of the 700 block of Interstate Highway 2. According to a spokesperson from the Pharr Police Department, Gonzalez was driving a Toyota truck at a high speed when he struck a barrier.

Lack of Seatbelt Leads to Ejection

Gonzalez, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle. Tragically, he was declared dead at the scene. Police reports also mentioned two other passengers in the vehicle who were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Complications at the Scene

Adding to the complexity of the situation, shortly after the initial crash, a McAllen police unit was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The McAllen officers were on the scene to assist with traffic control on the expressway following the first accident.