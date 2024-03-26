Fatal Crash in San Juan Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Driver

San Juan is reeling from a tragic two-vehicle crash that took the life of 21-year-old Roberto Rodriguez. The accident, which occurred near FM 495 and Bloody Street around 7 p.m., involved a black SUV driven by Rodriguez and a white pickup truck.

Emergency responders, including San Juan PD, city fire crews, and the Department of Public Safety (DPS), rushed to the scene, but sadly, Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries. Our Fox News crew was on-site and spoke with the victim’s mother, Maribel Rodriguez, who confirmed that her son was on his way to work when the crash occurred.

The details of the crash are still under investigation, and San Juan PD has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. The community of San Juan is mourning the loss of Rodriguez, described as a hardworking young man with a bright future ahead of him.

The Rodriguez family is devastated by the loss of their son and is seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding the crash. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

As the investigation continues, San Juan PD is working diligently to determine the cause of the crash and ensure that justice is served. The community is coming together to support the Rodriguez family during this difficult time, offering condolences and assistance in any way they can.