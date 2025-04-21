Fatal Crash in San Benito: Semi Driver Charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide

Authorities Say Driver Was Using Phone When He Fatally Struck Local Man Turning Onto Rural Road

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in San Benito that left one man dead and another facing criminal charges.

The collision occurred just after noon on Monday at the intersection of FM 1421 and Road 233.

According to DPS, 70-year-old Lorenzo Guajardo was driving a blue Chevrolet and attempting to turn onto Road 233 when he was struck from behind by a tractor semi-trailer.

Victim Identified, Semi Driver Facing Charges

Mercado died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Luis Fernando Gonzalez Altamirano, a 39-year-old resident of Mexico. Investigators say he was using his phone at the time of the crash.

Gonzalez Altamirano was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide. He has been booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, where he is currently awaiting arraignment.

DPS Reminds Public of Dangers of Distracted Driving

Officials continue to investigate the crash and are reminding all drivers to avoid distractions behind the wheel.

📞 Anyone with additional information is urged to contact DPS or local law enforcement in San Benito.