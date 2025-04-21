Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Fatal Crash in San Benito: Semi Driver Charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide

70-year-old Lorenzo Guajardo killed after being rear-ended by semi-trailer; driver accused of using phone during collision.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 21 2025

Fatal Crash in San Benito: Semi Driver Charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide

Authorities Say Driver Was Using Phone When He Fatally Struck Local Man Turning Onto Rural Road

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in San Benito that left one man dead and another facing criminal charges.

The collision occurred just after noon on Monday at the intersection of FM 1421 and Road 233.

According to DPS, 70-year-old Lorenzo Guajardo was driving a blue Chevrolet and attempting to turn onto Road 233 when he was struck from behind by a tractor semi-trailer.

Victim Identified, Semi Driver Facing Charges

Mercado died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Luis Fernando Gonzalez Altamirano, a 39-year-old resident of Mexico. Investigators say he was using his phone at the time of the crash.

Gonzalez Altamirano was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide. He has been booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, where he is currently awaiting arraignment.

DPS Reminds Public of Dangers of Distracted Driving

Officials continue to investigate the crash and are reminding all drivers to avoid distractions behind the wheel.

📞 Anyone with additional information is urged to contact DPS or local law enforcement in San Benito.

distracted driving DPS fatal crash FM 1421 Lorenzo Mercado Luis Fernando Gonzalez Altamirano Road 233 San Benito semi-truck accident Texas

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Mostly Cloudy

Humidity: N/A%

Tonight
74°
Tomorrow
89°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted