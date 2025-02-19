Family of Hit-and-Run Victim Demands Justice as Case Moves Slowly

Loved Ones Speak Out More Than a Year After Tragic Death

The family of Ramses Gonzalez Jr., a man killed in a hit-and-run more than a year ago, is speaking out about their frustration over the slow pace of the legal process.

Gonzalez, who was carrying his bicycle at the time, was struck and killed in September 2023 in Weslaco. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Humberto Garza, was arrested more than two months after the crash and charged with collision involving death.

Family’s Plea for Justice

At a court hearing today, Garza waived his arraignment, leaving Gonzalez’s grieving family waiting for answers.

“I don’t know why it takes so long. This is too much. It’s not fair that he can be free, and my children don’t have a dad. I don’t have a partner, and my sister-in-law doesn’t have a brother,” a family member shared.

Legal Process Drags On

Despite the arrest, the case remains in the pretrial stage, leaving Gonzalez’s family without closure nearly two years after his death.

“He was the head of the family. It’s difficult that he’s not here. It’s hard that he’s not here with my children. They are without their dad,” another relative expressed.

What’s Next?

As the pretrial proceedings continue, the family is hoping for a swift resolution and justice for Gonzalez.

For updates on this case, follow Fox News and local legal proceedings.

For legal inquiries in Weslaco, contact:

Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office: https://www.co.hidalgo.tx.us/DA

https://www.co.hidalgo.tx.us/DA Weslaco Police Department: https://www.weslacotx.gov/police

For tips related to the case, call Crime Stoppers at [ (956) 668-8477].