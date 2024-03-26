Family Seeks Justice After Alamo Woman’s Murder; Death Ruled a Homicide

The family of Laura McKeown is reeling from the loss of their loved one after her death was ruled a homicide in the city of Alamo. McKeown’s body was discovered earlier this month in a rural area, prompting an investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Melanie Cooper, a close family friend, spoke out about McKeown’s death, describing her as a “precious soul” known for her kindness and love for her family. McKeown’s body was found decomposed, and an autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death. The news has left her family in shock, especially since McKeown was approximately 850 miles away from home at the time of her murder.

Despite the devastating loss, the family is relying on their faith to cope with the tragedy. McKeown’s remains have been cremated, and her family is now focused on finding those responsible for her death. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

McKeown leaves behind two daughters, one of whom has mental health issues, and the other is autistic. Cooper expressed concern for the daughters, noting that they may not fully understand the gravity of their mother’s death.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with McKeown ‘s murder. The family is urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. Those who have information are asked to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

The community of Alamo is rallying around the McKeown family, offering support and condolences during this difficult time. The family is hopeful that justice will be served and that they will find closure in the wake of this tragic loss.