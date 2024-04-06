Family Demands Justice in San Juan Crash That Killed Roberto Rios

The community of San Juan is still reeling from a tragic head-on collision that claimed the life of Roberto Rios. In the wake of the incident, the second driver involved, Carlos Manuel Garcia Santo, was arraigned via video call on charges of intoxication manslaughter, with his bond set at $75,000. Garcia was driving a white Chevy Silverado when he collided head-on with Rios’s SUV, resulting in Rios’s death at the scene.

The Rios family is now voicing their dissatisfaction with the bond amount, believing it to be insufficient for the gravity of Garcia’s actions. “It is ridiculous how they gave him such a low bond,” a family member lamented. “Both drivers are at fault, but even more so, the driver of the Chevy Silverado who crashed into Roberto.”

Investigations revealed that at the time of the accident, Garcia had elevated levels of alcohol and opiates in his blood. The family also expressed concerns about the transparency of the arraignment process, suspecting that Garcia might be receiving undue assistance from within the system.

Hidalgo County jail records indicate that Garcia has a lengthy criminal record, including multiple DWI arrests. His most recent DWI arrest occurred in January. “My son was born in 2001, and I don’t understand how someone with such a long criminal history can be out on bond if he keeps committing the same crime,” a family member stated, emphasizing the need for law enforcement to take more decisive action.

Currently held at the Hidalgo County Jail, Garcia is now using a wheelchair due to a broken leg sustained in the crash. In their quest for justice, the Rios family announced that they would be organizing a walk from the accident site to the San Juan Police Department at 6 p.m. tomorrow, hoping to amplify their call for accountability and change.