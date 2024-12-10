Expressway Accident in Weslaco Leads to Hospitalizations

A multi-vehicle crash in Weslaco has resulted in two individuals being rushed to the hospital. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of the expressway, near the Texas Boulevard exit. The current health status of the injured remains unknown and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Accident Details

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have begun an investigation into the crash. The objective is to ascertain the cause of the accident and determine if any charges need to be filed. They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward and assist in the investigation. The eastbound lanes of the expressway near the Texas Boulevard exit remain a focal point in the investigation.