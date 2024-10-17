Explosions Rock Waller County Propane Facility, Injuring One and Prompting Evacuations

At least one person was injured following a series of explosions at a propane facility in Waller County, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident, which took place at the Rapid Exchange Propane facility around 12:30 p.m., caused multiple fires and prompted the evacuation of nearby workers and residents.

Details of the Incident

According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion rocked the propane transfer facility with enough force to cause multiple fires throughout the area. Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those nearby.

At least one individual sustained injuries in the blast, though their condition is not life-threatening, and they are expected to make a full recovery. In addition, 14 others were evacuated from the facility and surrounding areas, with no further injuries reported.

Evacuations and Response

The evacuation was carried out swiftly, ensuring that no further harm came to individuals in the vicinity of the blast. Authorities worked to keep the area secure, while firefighters tackled the fires that broke out as a result of the explosions.

“Fourteen people were evacuated without injury, and we’re thankful there were no additional casualties,” reported one official on the scene.

Investigation Underway

As of now, there has been no official word on the cause of the explosions. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blasts at the propane transfer facility. With propane being highly combustible, incidents like this can have dangerous and far-reaching consequences, making the investigation a priority for local authorities.