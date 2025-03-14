Explosion at Texas Tech Sparks Campus Closure Ahead of Spring Break

Neon Green Flames, Fires, and Power Outages Disrupt Campus Operations

An explosion at Texas Tech University has forced the campus to shut down for the week just before spring break, following a dramatic scene of neon green flames erupting from a maintenance cover.

The explosion, which occurred on Wednesday, ignited multiple fires across campus, leading to power outages and prompting evacuations. University officials confirmed that no injuries were reported but cited safety concerns as the primary reason for the temporary closure.

Eyewitness Accounts and Campus Impact

Witnesses reported seeing bright green flames shooting out of a manhole cover, a sight that quickly raised alarm. Firefighters and emergency personnel responded swiftly to contain the situation. However, the resulting power disruptions and fire hazards led school officials to make the decision to close the campus for the rest of the week.

Students and faculty were advised to leave campus until further notice, with updates expected from university officials in the coming days.

What Caused the Explosion?

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, but experts are looking into the campus’s underground infrastructure and electrical systems as potential factors. Investigators are assessing whether a gas leak, electrical malfunction, or chemical reaction may have played a role.

University Response & Safety Measures

Texas Tech officials have assured students that safety remains the top priority and that updates will be provided as soon as investigations are complete. The campus closure is expected to last until the start of spring break, allowing officials time to assess the damage and make necessary repairs.

What’s Next for Students & Staff?

Stay Informed & Report Concerns

For emergency updates, visit:

Texas Tech University Alerts – https://www.ttu.edu

For power-related concerns, contact the Texas Tech Facilities Department.

Officials urge students and staff to remain cautious and report any unusual smells or electrical issues to campus security immediately.