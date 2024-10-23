Ex-CEO of Abercrombie and Fitch Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges

Former CEO of Abercrombie and Fitch, Mike Jeffries, has been arrested along with his partner Matthew Smith and their employee James Jacobson, charged with running an international sex trafficking scheme.

An Exploitative Scheme

Jeffries, Smith, and Jacobson have been indicted by the federal government for operating a sex trafficking network between 2008 and 2015. According to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Jeffries exploited his influential position to traffic men across state lines.

Violation of Basic Human Rights

The indictment alleges that the men’s basic human rights were violated by Jeffries and Smith. The victims were reportedly subjected to invasive, sexual, and violent assaults.

Hidden Victims

While only 15 men have been identified as victims, prosecutors believe that dozens more may have been lured into the sex trafficking network by Jeffries, who promised them modeling careers.