Elderly Woman Identified as Victim in Fatal Hidalgo County Animal Attack

85-year-old Geronima Flores was fatally attacked by a black pitbull mix while attempting to feed the animal.

Published June 25, 2024

Elderly Woman Identified as Victim in Fatal Hidalgo County Animal AttackThe Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified 85-year-old Geronima Flores as the victim of a fatal animal attack that occurred on Friday. Flores tragically died at the scene after attempting to feed a black pitbull mix breed dog.Details of the IncidentAccording to the Sheriff’s Office, Flores was known for taking in stray animals and often fed them. On Friday, she was attempting to feed a black pitbull mix when the dog attacked her. Authorities believe that competition for food among the dogs on the property led to the fatal attack.”What we have determined through our investigation is that because of competition for food and then coming into the area of that canine, the one that was shot and killed, that led to the attack of Miss Flores,” said a spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.Animal Control ResponseAuthorities emphasize the importance of contacting animal control services to handle stray animals and ensure proper rescue measures are taken.Sergeant Longoria of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated, “The best thing for residents to do is call animal control, so proper rescue measures are taken.”Community ImpactThis tragic incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with feeding and caring for stray animals. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to exercise caution and seek professional assistance when dealing with stray or aggressive animals.For further updates and information, residents are encouraged to follow local news and official announcements from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.Contact Information
  • Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s OfficePhone: (956) 383-8114

