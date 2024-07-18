Eight Years On: Harlingen PD Makes Progress in Naomi Rodriguez Murder Investigation

Harlingen PD Closer to Solving Naomi Rodriguez’s 2016 Murder

Naomi Rodriguez was last seen on July 17, 2016, after finishing her overnight shift at a McDonald’s. Nearly a year later, in April, her body was discovered outside Rio Hondo. Today, the Harlingen Police Department reports significant progress in the investigation into her murder.

Latest Developments in the Case

Eight years have passed since Naomi Rodriguez disappeared, leaving her loved ones and the community in anguish. Rodriguez was last seen leaving McDonald’s in a small SUV. Harlingen PD officials remain optimistic about solving her murder.

Quote from Harlingen PD Official: “We’re very, very close. I can’t give you a definitive date, but we are closer than we’ve ever been. We want to make sure when this is done, it’s going to get a conviction. And that’s the most important thing to us.”

Last year, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz identified Miguel Angel Flores as a person of interest in the case. Flores is currently serving a sentence in state prison for aggravated robbery. The investigation continues to explore possible co-conspirators and develop leads from other witnesses.

Quote from Cameron County DA’s Office: “As far as the person of interest, it remains the same. The investigation is still continuing for possible co-conspirators and developing leads from other witnesses.”

Surveillance and Discovery

Surveillance footage from the McDonald’s showed Rodriguez handing a drink and fist-bumping a person in a light-colored SUV before leaving in the same vehicle. In 2017, nearly a year after her disappearance, Rodriguez’s remains were found in a canal outside Rio Hondo. Due to the condition of the remains, forensic evidence was limited, and the cause of death could not be confirmed.

“There was no clothing, no flesh. It was just bones. We recovered what we could, but we couldn’t confirm the cause. We just know she didn’t walk away from McDonald’s willingly.”

Community Involvement

The Harlingen Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in solving this case. Authorities encourage anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community support in bringing justice for Naomi Rodriguez.

To make an anonymous report that can assist in the investigation, contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers.

Contact Information:

Harlingen Crime Stoppers: 956-425-8477

As the investigation progresses, the Harlingen Police Department remains committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring that those responsible for Naomi Rodriguez’s death are held accountable.