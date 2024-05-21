Edinburg Teens Arrested for Aggravated Robbery and Human Smuggling Attempt

In a series of alarming events, Edinburg Police Department (Edinburg PD) arrested two teenagers involved in an aggravated robbery and a human smuggling attempt. The suspects, 18-year-old Cristian Brayden Hardy and Jesus Jonathan Rodriguez, were taken into custody following their capture by Border Patrol agents.

Details of the Incident

The incident began yesterday evening when Hardy and Rodriguez allegedly stole a black Ford Fiesta at gunpoint near the 44,000 block of University Drive in Edinburg. The bold theft set off a search by local law enforcement.

Capture and Arrest

The pair were apprehended earlier today at around 3 AM by Border Patrol agents. Authorities found them attempting to smuggle several individuals in the stolen vehicle. During the search of the Ford Fiesta, law enforcement discovered a gun, further incriminating the suspects.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Both Hardy and Rodriguez are currently in federal custody, facing charges related to aggravated robbery. The discovery of the gun and their involvement in human smuggling adds to the severity of their legal situation. Edinburg PD is collaborating with federal authorities to ensure that all charges are appropriately filed and prosecuted.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

The swift action by Edinburg PD and Border Patrol underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation in addressing complex criminal activities. The community’s vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities played a crucial role in the successful apprehension of the suspects.

Ongoing Investigation

As Hardy and Rodriguez await further legal proceedings, authorities continue to investigate the full extent of their criminal activities. The incident highlights the critical need for robust law enforcement efforts to combat both violent crime and human smuggling.