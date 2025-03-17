Edinburg Police Investigating Rollover Crash Linked to Possible Street Racing

Driver Arrested for DWI and Intoxication Assault Following Early Morning Wreck

A major rollover crash in Edinburg is under investigation after a passenger was ejected and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and intoxication assault.

The crash occurred at 3 AM on the 1800 block of North Sugar Road. Upon arrival, authorities found 22-year-old Faith Sanchez had been ejected from a Ford Mustang. Fortunately, her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Driver Faces Multiple Charges

The driver, 21-year-old Juan Carlos Contreras, was arrested at the scene and charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated (DWI)

Intoxication Assault

Possible Street Racing Connection

Authorities believe the crash may be linked to street racing and are searching for a second vehicle that may have been involved.

Public Assistance Needed

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the second vehicle to come forward.

📞 Contact Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700

Police are emphasizing the dangers of reckless driving and impaired driving, reminding the community to report suspicious or dangerous driving behavior.