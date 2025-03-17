NOW
Edinburg Police Investigating Rollover Crash Linked to Possible Street RacingMcAllen Firefighters Battle Massive Commercial Building Fire for Three HoursFirefighters Respond to Late-Night Garage Fire in McAllenGrass Fire in Rio Grande City Reignites, Prompting Firefighter ResponseHidalgo Authorities Seek Suspect Who Drove Stolen Truck Into Mexico
Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Edinburg Police Investigating Rollover Crash Linked to Possible Street Racing

Passenger ejected, driver arrested for DWI and intoxication assault; authorities seek second vehicle involved.

Published March 17, 2025

Edinburg Police Investigating Rollover Crash Linked to Possible Street Racing

Driver Arrested for DWI and Intoxication Assault Following Early Morning Wreck

A major rollover crash in Edinburg is under investigation after a passenger was ejected and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and intoxication assault.

The crash occurred at 3 AM on the 1800 block of North Sugar Road. Upon arrival, authorities found 22-year-old Faith Sanchez had been ejected from a Ford Mustang. Fortunately, her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Driver Faces Multiple Charges

The driver, 21-year-old Juan Carlos Contreras, was arrested at the scene and charged with:

  • Driving While Intoxicated (DWI)
  • Intoxication Assault

Possible Street Racing Connection

Authorities believe the crash may be linked to street racing and are searching for a second vehicle that may have been involved.

Public Assistance Needed

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the second vehicle to come forward.

📞 Contact Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700

Police are emphasizing the dangers of reckless driving and impaired driving, reminding the community to report suspicious or dangerous driving behavior.

Edinburg Police Investigating Rollover Crash Linked to Possible Street Racing - edinburg