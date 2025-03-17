Edinburg Police Investigating Rollover Crash Linked to Possible Street Racing
Driver Arrested for DWI and Intoxication Assault Following Early Morning Wreck
A major rollover crash in Edinburg is under investigation after a passenger was ejected and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and intoxication assault.
The crash occurred at 3 AM on the 1800 block of North Sugar Road. Upon arrival, authorities found 22-year-old Faith Sanchez had been ejected from a Ford Mustang. Fortunately, her injuries were non-life-threatening.
Driver Faces Multiple Charges
The driver, 21-year-old Juan Carlos Contreras, was arrested at the scene and charged with:
- Driving While Intoxicated (DWI)
- Intoxication Assault
Possible Street Racing Connection
Authorities believe the crash may be linked to street racing and are searching for a second vehicle that may have been involved.
Public Assistance Needed
Investigators are urging anyone with information about the second vehicle to come forward.
📞 Contact Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700
Police are emphasizing the dangers of reckless driving and impaired driving, reminding the community to report suspicious or dangerous driving behavior.