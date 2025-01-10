Edinburg High School Principal Faces Harassment Charges: A Community Shaken

In a shocking turn of events, the principal of Economedes High School under Edinburg CISD, Jesus Ramon Mata, has landed in hot water after being arrested on harassment charges.

Accusations and Arrest

During a special open board meeting held by Edinburg CISD, the arrest of Mata was the main point of discussion. Mata had voluntarily turned himself in to Edinburg PD on Sunday, now facing serious harassment charges. His bond has been set at $10,000.

Administrative Leave

Despite the charges, Mata remains employed with the district. As mandated by state law, he has been placed on paid administrative leave. This measure ensures the safety and welfare of the students while the case is ongoing.

Anticipation for Resolution

The district attorney expressed hopes for a swift resolution to the matter. The community awaits the outcome of the case, the results of which will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the district and its reputation.