Edinburg DUI Crash: 20-Year-Old Arrested After Running Red Light, Injuring Elderly Couple

Suspect Faces Multiple Charges After High-Speed Incident

A DUI crash in Edinburg has led to the arrest of 20-year-old Marco Diego Dominguez, who police say ran multiple red lights before colliding with a pickup truck at a busy intersection.

Dominguez now faces three charges, including:

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Evading arrest

Traffic violations for running red lights

Crash Details & Police Pursuit

According to Edinburg police, the incident began when Dominguez ran a red light at Sugar Road and Trenton. An officer attempted to pull him over, but instead of stopping, Dominguez accelerated, ran another red light at Trenton and Business 281, and crashed into a pickup truck.

Victims Sustain Minor Injuries

The pickup truck was occupied by an elderly couple, who fortunately suffered only minor injuries. They were evaluated at the scene, and authorities say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigation Ongoing

Edinburg PD continues to investigate the case, urging the public to report any reckless or impaired driving incidents to help prevent future accidents.

Contact Edinburg Police

Anyone with information about DUI-related offenses or reckless driving incidents can contact the Edinburg Police Department at:

Edinburg PD Non-Emergency Line: 956-289-7700

For official updates, visit the Edinburg PD website:

https://www.cityofedinburg.com/police

Authorities remind the community of the dangers of impaired driving and encourage safe driving practices.