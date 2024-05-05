Edinburg Crash: Intersection Accident Disrupts Traffic, Driver Hospitalized

A single-vehicle accident in Edinburg this morning disrupted traffic at the intersection of North 24th Street and Ragsdale Road. City spokesperson Roxann Lerma confirmed that the crash caused significant delays as crews worked diligently to clear the roadway.

The accident, which occurred early in the morning, led to the immediate closure of surrounding roads to ensure the safety of drivers and allow emergency teams to clear the scene. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital but did not sustain any major injuries, according to officials.

“We’re grateful that the driver escaped serious harm, and the roads have now been reopened,” said Lerma, emphasizing the importance of road safety and caution during morning commutes. She reassured residents that the incident is currently under investigation by Edinburg authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

Traffic is now back to normal, and drivers are urged to stay vigilant and adhere to speed limits and other traffic rules, especially during rush hour. Residents who require more information about this accident are encouraged to contact Edinburg authorities directly via the City of Edinburg website or the Edinburg Police Department.

