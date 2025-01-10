Edinburg Arson Arrest: Man Charged with Setting Mobile Home on Fire

Edinburg police have arrested a man on charges of arson following a mobile home fire. The suspect, identified as Eluid Casas, was allegedly intoxicated at the scene and found with a lighter.

Arson Suspect Apprehended on Scene

The events unfolded on the 2100 block of Martin Street, where firefighters arrived to control a fire that had engulfed a mobile home. According to authorities, Casas was at the scene and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Residents Safely Evacuated, No Injuries Reported

Firefighters were able to safely evacuate all occupants of the mobile home. Despite the potential for serious harm, there were no reported injuries in the incident. The quick response of the emergency services ensured the safety of the residents and the immediate vicinity.

Arson Suspect Held on $25,000 Bond

Casas has since been charged with arson, a serious offense that carries hefty penalties if convicted. The court has set a bond of $25,000 for his release. As investigations continue, it remains to be seen what follow-up charges may be filed as authorities piece together the events leading to the fire.